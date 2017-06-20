Elderly man armed with steak knife wounded in Sherman Oaks officer-involved shooting

- A domestic violence call in Sherman Oaks ended with an elderly suspect shot by police after he allegedly charged them with a steak knife, authorities said.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Matilija Avenue, just off of Ventura Boulevard. A female was reportedly assaulted by her 76-year-old husband, police said.

The man was armed with a steak knife when officers arrived, and when he would not drop the knife, officers used a stun gun on the man.

At one point, officers said the suspect lunged at them and police shot the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

