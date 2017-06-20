List of cooling centers across Southern California

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 20 2017 05:20AM PDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 05:32AM PDT

(FOX 11) - Advisories warning of extreme heat were in effect this week throughout Los Angeles County as the region's heat wave turned a week old.

Temperatures of between 100 and 106 were forecast in the mountains while in the Antelope Valley, temperatures of between 106 and 112 were expected through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Find a cooling center in your area:

Orange County:

www.211oc.org

Los Angeles County: 

www.colapublib.org

Riverside County:

www.rivcoph.org

San Bernardino County:

211sb.org

 

