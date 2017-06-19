Mother and daughter tourists badly beaten and robbed in Placentia

- A mother and daughter visiting Orange County from Korea were badly beaten and robbed at gunpoint.



The woman was in America for an internship.



Because English isn't her first language, we had a friend translate what happened last Friday at a Placentia Best Western through the phone.



"They were walking to the lobby two men near the entrance of the hotel came running out of a car towards them, attacked them and took their belongings," said the friend.



Police say what started as an attempt to steal purses quickly turned into a brutal beating.



"She did put up a struggle for her purse. I don't know if this angered the suspects or not but they took the time to beat her badly even after she gave up the purse," said Sgt. Bryce angel.



Police say a third man remained in the navy blue 4 door BMW.



The woman's friend says just like a video on loop, the memory is haunting her.



"Even though a few days has passed she's saying it's still haunting her over and over. She can't get the image of her mother getting beaten out of her head and they're both traumatized. They're scared to meet anyone or even go to any public places," said the friend.



The woman says she invited her mother along after her father died, so they could both heal in America.



They're now faced with even more emotional pain and deep physical wounds. The woman has bruises to her head. Her 55-year-old mother has 5 broken ribs and many other fractures and bruises.



"Now she feels that this is her fault. And she feels really regretful that she even invited her here," said the friend.



The thieves did get away with the purses, their passports and some cash. The woman are focused on the moms health right now.



She has elbow surgery tomorrow. Doctors say she will likely remain in the hospital for at least another few weeks.