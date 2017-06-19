Video: Man tries to drag woman by her hair into store stockroom

- Irvine police on Monday released surveillance video of a man attempting to drag an employee of a Woodbury Town Center store by the hair into a storage room.

Investigators hope someone recognizes the suspect in the video and calls police with his identity.

The attempted kidnapping happened just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Mon Beau Bebe store at 6226 Irvine Blvd., according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

The video captured a short interaction between the suspect and the woman. As she looked away for a moment, he grabbed her by the hair and tried to drag her into the storage room. The woman struggled with the man, and when she told him the store had surveillance cameras, he let her go and fled, Mohr said.

Thanks to one of the 12 cameras inside, they have a pretty clear image of the man. They describe him as an Asians male in his forties…medium height and build. He was last seen wearing plaid shorts, white short sleeve shirt…tennis shoes and eyeglasses.

A colleague in the store told FOX 11's Hal Eisner, “My heart just dropped...it’s pretty heartbreaking." She adds, more precautions have been put in place. She says, "we were doubling up on shifts and making sure nobody is ever alone.”

Meanwhile, police are hoping the public can help detectives trying to find the man.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call Detective Ed Kim at (949) 724-7179 or via email at ekim@cityofirvine.org, or Detective Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183, kherter@cityofirvine.org.

