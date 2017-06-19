Big rig catches fire on 210 Freeway near Duarte

- A big rig collided with another vehicle and caught fire Monday on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Duarte, blocking three lanes but resulting in no injuries, authorities said.

The crash, which triggered a SigAlert, was reported about 12:20 p.m. at Buena Vista Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

County firefighters extinguished the flames, and crews worked to clear the roadway.

