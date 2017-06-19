Man claiming to be Lyft driver exposes himself, passenger says

- A woman told police a man claiming to be a Lyft driver exposed himself to her in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles Monday after picking her up from a West Hollywood bar.

The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at Melrose and Martel avenues,said Sgt. Brian Churchill of the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Station.

The woman told police she called for a Lyft at the West Hollywood bar and got into a Toyota Prius, Churchill said. The man stopped at Melrose and Martel avenues, saying he needed to urinate and came back to the car with his pants down. The woman managed to get out of the car and flee the suspect, the sergeant said.

People who use ride services should make sure they get a picture of their driver and their vehicle license number and compare them to the vehicle that picks them up before getting inside, Churchill said.

Detectives were investigating, he said.

