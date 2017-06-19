Airborne truck crashes into Yorba Linda home

- A pickup truck crash-landed into a one story home late Saturday night in Yorba Linda.

Daniel Sorrentino and his family, who live at the house in the 5600 block of Lakeview Avenue, escaped with only a few scratches.

“My daughters and I were sitting on the couch where the car impacted,” Sorrentino said.

The truck came to rest several feet from they were watching television, according to the father.

“It’s literally like God is watching over my family,” he said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Orange County officials said the driver of the truck was speeding down Lakeview Avenue when the vehicle hit a curb and went airborne.

“You can see the skid marks here and this is the ramp, if you want to call it a ramp, that got them airborne and from here to there is about 50 to 60 yards,” one neighbor explained.

The two people who died were identified as Danielle Velasquez, 40, and Donald Wall, 38, according to the coroner’s office.

Friends told FOX 11 they were a couple, and Wall lived just a few blocks away from the crash site. Officials said they were killed when their truck landed upside down on the home.

“I could hear the engine coming, you know, like when you hear a train coming and you hear a sound from far away,” Sorrentino described.

He said the truck busted through the kitchen and living room walls. Six people including his wife, mother and three children, were home at the time.

“I just remember pulling out my oldest daughter and my youngest daughter and running around the house and just trying to get my family out,” he said.

Sorrentino believes the house he’s been renting the past two years is a total loss.

A GoFundMe page titled Save the Sorrentinos has been set up for the family.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

