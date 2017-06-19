2 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

- Two people were reported killed Monday in Anaheim when a car headed northbound on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway collided with an SUV and burst into flames.

The crash occurred at 3:21 a.m. on the southbound Santa Ana Freeway at Magnolia Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The dark car had been driven northbound in southbound lanes at about 100 mph before crashing into the SUV, leaving debris in all lanes, the CHP reported.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed and the SUV burst into flames, a news videographer reported from the scene. A CHP dispatcher could not immediately confirm the deaths.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 3:38 a.m. shutting down all southbound lanes just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway and reopened the HOV lane at 3:59 a.m.

