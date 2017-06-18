Wildfire near Castaic Lake

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest are battling a brush fire near Lake Castaic in dry, unpredictable conditions, authorities said.

The fire is in an area with difficult access near the Golden State (5) Freeway and Ridge Route Road, LACFD Capt. Ron Singleton told City News Service.

The fire had burned about 1,000 acres as of 9 p.m., but retardant drops higher humidity and cooler evening temperatures slowed fire activity and 10 percent was contained by a line of cleared brush, officials said. Two outbuildings were destroyed.

About 300 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest and LACFD were battling the blaze, LACFD Fire Inspector Richard Licon told City News Service. It started on a bank of Castaic Lake and the cause was under investigation.

Three water-dropping helicopters and an unknown number of fixed-wing aircraft were working to help contain the blaze, Singleton said.

Firefighters were concerned about the flames spreading due to hot, dry conditions, he said.

The National Weather Service reported the temperature in nearby Saugus was 97 degrees at 3 p.m., with relative humidity 23 percent and southwest winds of 10 mph gusting to 18 mph.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 3:15 p.m., shutting down Lake Hughes at Ridge Route roads due to the brush fire, but it was canceled 30 minutes later.



