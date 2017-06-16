Funeral to be held for Los Angeles firefighter killed in ladder fall

- Los Angeles firefighters will gather downtown to mourn a colleague killed when he fell from an aerial ladder during training this month.

The mayor and other officials will also attend the Friday morning service for Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.

He had been with the Fire Department for two years.

He leaves a wife, Danielle, and an infant son, Colton.