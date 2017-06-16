Wife arrested in connection to prominent hairstylist's stabbing death in Woodland Hills

- The wife of a prominent hairdresser fatally stabbed at his Woodland Hills home was being held without bail Thursday following her arrest in connection with her husband's death.

Monica Sementilli, 45, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center.

Sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette a male suspect, who Sementilli was romantically involved with, was also arrested.

EXCLUSIVE:Monica Sementilli + man sources say she was romantically involved with arrested on suspicion of murdering Fabio Sementilli @FOXLA — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) June 16, 2017

Paramedics sent to the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 23 on a medical emergency call pronounced Fabio Sementilli, 49, dead at the scene.

The paramedics found the Canadian-born stylist in a pool of blood in the outdoor patio area and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Division.

Homicide detectives determined that Sementilli had suffered several stab wounds to his neck and upper body, police said. The victim's black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera, which had paper plates, was missing.

The vehicle was later recovered, police announced three days after Sementilli was found dead.

Sementilli was an established hairdresser who served as vice president of education for Wella, the salon professional division of Procter and Gamble, according to Salon Today magazine.

Monica Sementilli and the male suspect were both being held without bail, according to officials.

