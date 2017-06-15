Massive search underway for shooter who shot at LAPD officers

- A suspect allegedly fired shots at officers in South Los Angeles, prompting a massive search.



The gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. in the area of 49th and San Pedro streets, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.



No officers were injured, Im said.



It was not immediately clear if the officers who were fired upon were uniformed or if some kind of encounter led to the shooting.



Police advised the public to avoid the area while officers conducted a perimeter search.

