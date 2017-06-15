'Meter Creep' leaves Cerritos man feeling riped off

- A Facebook posts goes viral after a man says he was ripped off while pumping gas in Cerritos.



The Facebook video has been viewed more than half a million times.



It was posted by Sasha Rand who is at a Shell Gas Station in Cerritos, not touching the pump but the meter is still running.



"The nozzle' s not on but the numbers are going on the tank," he says.



"No handle. Nothing's on. It's all the way down, look the little thing is off, "he continues.



On the video Rand saying he's still being charged his prepaid amount for gas. He posted the video as a "Buyer Beware" but it actually has people coming to this gas station with other hopes.



Matthew DeBilling saw the video, "I thought that it was really crazy. I was like how do they do that. How do they get away with that," he said.



Chung Lee saw the chance to get free gas, " I need to find that gas station. Go quick right away as soon as possible before they fix it."



Fox 11 contacted the County Weights and Measures Department who says this is known as 'meter creep.'



They say it's rare but sometimes is as simple as a hole in the vapor retrieval system.



It could mean you aren't getting the gas your paying for or they say could actually work in your favor.



"US Consumers need to beware." In video, Sasha Rand giving a warning to others.



But at the gas station, workers say they've actually been told for every 1,000 gallons pumped they've been giving away 30 for free.



LA County Weights and Measures confirmed Pump 5 did have creeping so it was red tagged. Pump 4 turned out to be OK when it was tested, Thursday. Officals say people can always file complaints online or call 1-800-665-2900.



