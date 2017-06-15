Muslims and Latinos in Southern California fight hate with tacos

- With prayer, Muslims and Latinos joined together Wednesday night in Garden Grove -- united by tacos.

"And now we have to build community and you do that by breaking bread or eating tacos," event organizer Benjamin Vazquez said.

The event, called Taco Trucks at Every Mosque, is a grassroots movement created by organizers from the Muslim and Latino communities. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. On Wednesday night, their fast was broken with tacos using specially prepared halal meat.

"We decided let's learn why you're fasting, what's the point of fasting, and we'll do that in solidarity," Vazquez said.

As organizer Rida Hamida put it, "We're building bridges by taco trucks."

Hamida is a member of the Islamic Society of Orange County where hundreds gathered for the event, which was advertised on Facebook. Hamida said most people have been supportive, with a few exceptions on social media that had a message of hate and intolerance.

Lucy Silva is Mexican and a Muslim, who converted 18 years ago when she got married.

"We are here to dispel a lot of misconceptions by uniting the Latinos and the Muslims, so we're part of that movement," Silva said.

It was not just Muslims and Latinos who came to support. Members of the Episcopal Church and the LGBT community also joined hands.

"We want to support this community that has been marginalized and demonized in some cases to say that we're you're brothers and sisters," LGBT community advocate Cynthia case said.

There were many faces from different communities with one common goal -- one taco at a time.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.