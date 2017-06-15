Pursuits of 2 stolen LAPD cruisers end in crashes in South LA; 3 teens in custody

- Three teenage suspects were in custody Thursday after they allegedly stole two police cruisers and led authorities on chases that both ended with crashes in South Los Angeles.

Police located the two stolen police vehicles about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 61st Street, between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

How or where the vehicles were stolen from was under investigation, LAPD Capt. Robert Long told reporters at the scene.

Police pursued both vehicles, with one crashing in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets where the driver was taken into custody, Im said. The other stolen police vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue. The second driver also was taken into custody, he said.

The female driver of the vehicle the suspect crashed into was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Long said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the third suspect was involved in the incident.

An officer crashed into a civilian vehicle near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Broadway during the chase, police said. There were no reports of any serious injuries involved in that crash.

