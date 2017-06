- Gordon Ramsay wants to set a new world record and he'd like you to be there when it happens.



Chef Ramsay will be celebrating Father's Day by taping a segment for "The F Word."



Ramsay and his daughter will attempt to set a new world record for most eggs cracked in

one minute.



The taping will take place this Sunday at 10 a-m at the Underwood Family Farm in Moorpark.

RSVP with your name and party size to jessicak317@gmail.com.