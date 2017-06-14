'Bigs In Blue': Police officers making a difference and keeping kids off the streets

By: Phil Shuman

Posted: Jun 14 2017 09:50PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 11:13PM PDT

(FOX 11) - It's a simple concept, pairing mentors with young people who may not have a father or mother figure in their lives.

Big brothers, Big Sisters of Los Angeles is one of the most successful, rewarding, productive and meaningful organizations anyone can be involved with.

So, combining that concept with LAPD officers as "Bigs" to bridge the communications gap between law-enforcement and some "Littles" is taking that idea one big step further, through a relatively new  program called "Bigs in Blue." 

Timely and important, particularly with communities where there's tension with police, it's going to make a difference in people's lives.


 

