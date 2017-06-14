Disturbing case of road rage when woman is dragged on freeway during rush hour

- An unbelievable case of road rage caught on video!

A woman is dragged on the 55 freeway in Newport Beach at the height of rush hour traffic.

A witness says, 'I couldn't believe it-it was really scary to see something like that right in front of me.'



He wants to protect his own identity and safety after using his cell phone to record this video.



A woman jumping out of her car and then running up and punching the passenger in another car.



And then, she's hanging on to that car for her very life.



The witness says, he saw her run out and up to the other car and she is swinging away at the passenger and then all of a sudden that car takes off and now she is holding on to the cast with her legs dragging on the road.



And all without warning!



As shocked commuters watching the woman hold on and look at how close she comes to being crushed as the car swirls in traffic nearly pinning the woman up against a white truck.



It's a really close call.



The car then heads for the shoulder where the woman lets go, but still she is not giving up.



As the witness says, 'as scary as it was i'm just glad she didn't get hurt and nobody else got hurt.'