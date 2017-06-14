Jury trial begins in 2012 murder of Fox executive Gavin Smith

-

Justice is slow in coming, if at all. We see that reality every day when we cover trials. This brings us to June of 2017, almost five years after the disappearance of 20th Century Fox Film executive Gavin Smith disappeared after he drove off from a friends house in his Mercedes sedan.



His body , or more accurately, his skull and some clothing were discovered more than two years after he was last seen, in a ''shallow grave'' as reporters like to write, in a remote desert area near Palmdale.

Now, finally, a man named John Creech , a convicted drug dealer, is on trial for murder. It's not so much a mystery anymore.

The prosecution claims the motive is as old as it gets... jealousy. It seems Mr. Smith, a national champion basketball with UCLA back in the John Wooden era of 75, estranged from his wife and mother of his three boys, was having an affair with Creech's wife.



The two met when they were both in rehab. Short story is, according to prosecutors, is Creech interrupted a liason between Smith and the woman, and killed Smith, bludgeoning him to death.



His attorney has called it a 'tragic accident'. Now , seated today, twelve men and women and five alternates will decide Creech's fate.

