Homeless man hurt when dumped into trash truck

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 14 2017 06:10PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 06:12PM PDT

OXNARD, CA (FOX 11) - A homeless man in Oxnard picked the wrong place to sleep and it could have cost him his life!

The trash collectors  immediately called 9-1-1. And rescue workers arrived to remove the man from the trash truck.
     
He complained of pain and is being checked out at a hospital , but he doesn't appear to be seriously injured.

