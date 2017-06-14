Man pistol-whipped during Hawthorne home invasion

- A man was pistol-whipped in a home invasion early Wednesday in Hawthorne, and the suspects were being sought by police.

Police responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 14000 block of Chadron Avenue. The home owner confronted two masked suspects breaking into his residence and was pistol-whipped by one of them, authorities said.

The victim said the suspects ransacked his home but nothing was stolen.

The man and his two teenage daughters were home at the time.

The fourth floor apartment had a trail of blood leading to the elevator where the resident tried to chase the suspects. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Hawthorne police were reviewing apartment surveillance video, and the two armed men remain at large.

