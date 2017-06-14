Rescued Afghan Hounds cleaned up and ready for forever homes

- More than 30 neglected dogs that were removed from a property in Plelan last month have been cleaned up and are now available for adoption.

San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control rescued the pups and gave them some much needed love and attention along with lots of grooming.

All but two of the rescued pups are Afghan Hounds, a breed known for its thick and silky coat.

Click here to see photos of the dogs' transformation.

Adoption fees are $80 for dogs older than 16 weeks and $85 for dogs younger than 16 weeks.

Spaying/neutering, microchipping, and initial vaccinations are included.

The dogs are available for adoption at the Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino.

For more information, please contact the Devore Animal Shelter at (909) 386-9820 or visit www.sbcounty.gov/acc.

