LAFD captain injured while battling Van Nuys commercial building fire

- A fire department captain suffered a non-life-threatening burn injury on Tuesday fighting a blaze that broke out in a commercial building in Van Nuys and collapsed the structure's roof.



The fire was reported at 3:20 p.m. at a manufacturing business in the 14700 block of Aetna Street, near Cedros Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.





The building had been structurally compromised by the time firefighters arrived, forcing them into a defensive posture, Humphrey said. Ladder crews could be seen pouring water on flames that burned through the building's roof.



A total of 140 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was knocked down in 39 minutes, Humphrey said.



The injured fire captain was taken to a hospital for further evaluation of a burn to one of his hands, Humphrey said.



Adjacent properties were threatened but the fire was contained to the building of origin, according to Humphrey, who said the structure housed a light manufacturing business.

