Grandmother, 8-year old granddaughter struck by car on sidewalk

- A woman was fighting for her life and an 8-year-old granddaughter she was babysitting was also injured Tuesday when a driver lost control of her car and struck the victims in Anaheim.

The driver was backing out of an apartment complex on Nutwood Street between Ball Road and Beacon Avenue just before 2 p.m. when she apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a wrought-iron gate, striking the grandmother, the girl and an infant who escaped injury, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Both victims were hospitalized. The 8-year-old was trapped under the vehicle for a time, but "she's going to be fine,'' Wyatt said about 4 p.m.

The grandmother, however, was in "extremely critical condition,'' he said.

