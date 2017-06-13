Art or an eye sore? Hot pink houses in Mid-City causing controversy

- A hot pink art project popped up this week in Mid-City, leaving some neighbors scratching their heads.

The houses are set to be demolished to make way for a 45-unit apartment building. Local artist "The Most Famous Artist" and his company The Mural Agency were tapped by M-Rad Architecture to paint the homes in the meantime, according to Curbed.

M-Rad, a Culver City-based firm, is designing the future apartment complex.

However, not all of the neighbors were aware of the hot pink project.

FOX 11's Gina Silva reports.

