Hit-and-run driver crashes into row of parked cars in Hollywood

- A hit-and-run driver damaged four parked vehicles Tuesday in Hollywood before running from the scene, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, which was reported at 2:15 a.m. in the area of Odin Street and Cahuenga Boulevard, said Officer Irma Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Someone driving a white Land Rover crashed into the back of one of the vehicles, causing a chain reaction that pushed each vehicle into the back of the one parked in front of it, Mota said.

No description was available of the driver, who left the Land Rover at the scene and fled on foot, Mota said.

