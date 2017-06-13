Police: Man wanted for sexual battery at UCLA Faculty Center

- A man who committed a sexually battery at the UCLA Faculty Center is being sought, the UCLA Police Department announced Tuesday.

The assault occurred between 11 and 11:35 a.m. on May 31, police said.

The man approached the victim and asked for directions to the faculty center. The victim gave the suspect directions and when they arrived in front of the center, the suspect sexually battered the victim, police said.

The victim, who is affiliated with UCLA, was not injured, police said. Police did not specify how the victim is affiliated with the school.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 50 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, short dark unkempt hair, a 5-inch gray beard rounded around the bottom and dark eyes, police said.

He was wearing a brown jacket, a blue and gray checkered shirt, blue jeans and dirty gray and blue canvas shoes with red trim around the ankle.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was asked to contact the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-1491 and refer to report No. 171197.

