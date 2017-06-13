2 men found shot to death in Downey car audio shop

FOX 11 photo.

- Two men were found shot to death inside a car audio shop in Downey and authorities on Tuesday were investigating leads, including a man who was being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Officers went to the 8800 block of Rosecrans Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Monday in response to a report of a shooting and found two men fatally wounded inside First Class Car Audio at 8856 Rosecrans Ave., according to the Downey Police Department.

A third man was being treated for gunshot wounds but police said his involvement in the shooting was still being investigated.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard about a dozen shots fired, according to news outlets.

