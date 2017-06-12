Emotional vigil held for L.A. City firefighter who died during training exercise

- A candlelight vigil for L.A. City firefighter Kelly Wong at his last assignment Fire Station 92 in Century City.

L.A. City firefighter Kelly Wong died a week ago after falling from an aerial ladder during a training exercise.

A lot of emotion Monday night as family and friends remembered him.

