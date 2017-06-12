Suspect wanted in attempted murder of 82-year-old grandfather

- A 25-year-old man is wanted for the attempted murder of his grandfather in Pomona.



Pomona police are hoping you can help



Take a good look at Sammeon Christian Waller with tattoos on his chest and arm.



He's wanted in the attempted murder of his grandfather, 82-year-old Robert McPherson of Pomona.



Police say he assaulted his grandfather on Friday, June 7 leaving him bleeding and suffering from major head trauma.



Waller then took his grandfather's vehicle which was later found and impounded in Sacramento.



He is believed to be in the Sacramento area and should be considered armed and dangerous.