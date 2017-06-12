Dog found in Simi Valley with third-degree chemical burns

If it wasn’t for the doggie pajamas and the bandages underneath, Timmy would seem like a normal happy dog. As far as anyone can tell he appears to be about a year-and-a-half old, a schnauzer/terrier mix that’s been domesticated and maybe abused. We say MAYBE because even investigators aren’t yet sure.

But, what rescuers with Simi Valley Missing Pets are sure of...is that despite his seemingly happy demeanor, something is not right. The pictures they took when the first got Timmy last week are hard to look at. The fur on Timmy’s back burned down to the skin. They said he was in pain...moody…hiding…sleeping.

Jenifer Diello with Simi Valley Missing Pets says that the veterinarian she took her to said that Timmy had third-degree chemical burns" but they couldn't say what those chemical burns were from.

Ventura County Animal Services Director Tara Diller says the question of whether Timmy’s burns are chemical is still under investigation as is the question of how the injuries came to be. She says, “…whether it be intentional or not and what type of burns they are there is still a lot of information to be learned.”

Diller adds, “We are getting down to the bottom of what kind of wound is this. How did this happen? Who owns this dog?"

Some kids playing at a local park warmed up to the dog. He had no collar, no tags. They had no idea his name so, they named him 'Tim'. When a parent saw the dog's back, Diello - who is known locally as an animal rescuer was called in to help. She bandaged him, took him to a vet and contacted Animal Services.

Dee Jenkins works with Jenn Diello and is just as concerned about how Timmy was injured and if somehow chemical spilled onto the dog, but admits it could have been an accident. Says Jenkins, "it could technically be. If it was boiling water, but there’s really no telling without finding the owners.”

Which is the million dollar question right now. Who owns this dog? As Animal Services points out the dog could have been taken unbeknownst to the owner and left in the park. It could be what happened was merely accidental, but it could be there was actual mistreatment - and that’s very serious. It could be anything from negligence to abuse, which could be a felony.

Diller says, “and if we find an owner and if we find this person is guilty of a crime we will absolutely pursue it and involve the DA and move forward.”

Ventura County Animal Services says they need more background on Timmy. The dog was neutered. There is no chip. It may have fallen out from under the fur when he was injured.

Call Ventura County Animal Services if you have any information.

