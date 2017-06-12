Police search for two suspects in Hollywood homeless stabbing

- A man was fatally stabbed on Monday in Hollywood, and police were seeking two suspects in the attack.

The crime occurred near Hollywood Boulevard and Bronson Avenue. Police were called around 8:00am where they discovered the man lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Locals describe him as a homeless man with a kind heart. "I just know him by his nick name but he was a nice guy... he'll help out the community and all that. " said Mona Jimenez, who has known the man she calls Brian for two years. “May he Rest In Peace...that's sad."

This nearby gas station captured the fatal stabbing on its security camera. The owner didn't want to go on camera but tells FOX 11’s Stephanie Stanton that the video shows the victim being approached by the two men in some sort of dispute. The victim then falls to the ground and the suspects run away east bound on Hollywood Blvd.

This is a crime that disturbs some other neighborhood residents. "People get stabbed...all the time for no reason. It’s really stupid and upsetting because people shouldn't have to go thru that and it’s just a hate crime basically." said resident Alexis Long.

Meanwhile, many area business owners are upset by what they say is a growing problem of homelessness and lawlessness. "People who are obviously mentally ill or on drugs... and they've been scaring off everybody - customers...they're sitting outside. It is dangerous and something needs to be done." said business owner Ambra Ditonno.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down for several hours and was reopened around 2:30pm. The suspects are still on the loose and police don't have a motive.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects or reveal the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD or CrimeStoppers.

