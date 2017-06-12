Effort underway to save nonprofit cat sanctuary in Redondo Beach
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (FOX 11) - After 22 years, a volunteer cat sanctuary in Redondo Beach is facing eviction -- and the feral cats not domesticated enough to be adopted could be facing death.
New property owners turned over the space to a trucking company.
On Monday, volunteers were attempting to find homes in a new sanctuary for the cats before closing down the space, something that also comes with a price.
Those interested in making a donation can do so at peopleandcats.com, earmarked to Redondo Cat Sanctuary.
FOX 11's Sandra Endo reports.
