U.S. Army soldier from Barstow among three killed in Afghanistan

- The Defense Department says three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

A statement on Monday identified the soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department posted a photo of Bays on Facebook, along with the caption: "Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends, and servicemembers. They all made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great Nation, and we are forever indebted to them."

The statement says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.

