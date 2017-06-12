Fire damages apartment building under construction in Hollywood

- A fire heavily damaged an apartment building under construction Monday in an area southeast of Hollywood and also damaged an adjacent apartment building, a garage and a house.

Firefighters sent to the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive shortly after 6 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Intense heat from the fire blew out some windows of the adjacent apartment building, which was occupied, the LAFD reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.