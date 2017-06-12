Multiple people hurt after driver runs red light in Whittier, police say

By: Gigi Graciette, Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 12 2017 06:59AM PDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 06:59AM PDT

WHITTIER, Calif. (FOX 11) - Multiple people were hurt Sunday night in Whittier after a driver apparently ran a red light, police said. 

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Greenleaf Avenue and Lambert Road. Police said a driver ran a red light, slamming into another vehicle and hitting the wall of a nearby church.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The other vehicle was carrying a husband, wife and the husband's 13-year-old brother, according to a family member. They were also taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The Whittier Police Department was continuing to investigate the crash.

