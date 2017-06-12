Police shoot and kill dog attacking woman in Long Beach

- Long Beach police shot and killed a dog that was attacking a woman, authorities said Monday.

Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Carson Street and Norse Way where a woman was screaming for help, said Long Beach police Lt. John Kanaley. They found a woman on the sidewalk being attacked by a dog that appeared to be a pit bull and people trying to get the dog to stop, he said.

The dog continued to be aggressive when police arrived and an officer shot and killed it, he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of leg bites, Kanaley said.

No one has come forward to claim ownership of the dog. Investigators were working to determine who owns it.

