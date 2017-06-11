Azusa man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, beating girlfriend for more than 1 week

- An Azusa man is behind bars accused of holding his girlfriend against her will and beating her for at least a week.



32-year old Jack Albert Davis was arrested on Friday.



He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.



His girlfriend was hospitalized with serious injuries to her face and body.



The Azusa Police Department is seeking the assistance of any persons who may have witnessed, or have information regarding the incident. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Azusa Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 812-3200.

