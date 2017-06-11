16,000 marijuana plants found in Upland warehouse

- A massive marijuana bust in Upland!



Police are sharing these photos of a bust on Thursday at a warehouse.



That's where officers found 16,000 plants!



Authorities believe the plants were being grown for profit and sold illegally on the street and in dispensaries.

