16,000 marijuana plants found in Upland warehouse

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 11 2017 05:23PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 05:34PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A massive marijuana bust in Upland!
   
Police are sharing these photos of a bust on Thursday at a warehouse.
   
That's where officers found 16,000 plants!
   
Authorities believe the plants were being grown for profit and sold illegally on the street and in dispensaries.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories