$447.8 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Riverside county

- One ticket sold in the Sun City area of Menifee in Riverside County matched all six numbers in last night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, winning an estimated $447.8 million before taxes.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be 40-million-dollars. Two tickets with five numbers ... but missing the Powerball number ... were sold and are worth slightly above 3-hundred-22-dollars each. The numbers drawn were 20,26,32,38,58 and the Powerball number was 3.

The winner has not come forward yet.

