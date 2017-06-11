$447.8 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Riverside county

Posted: Jun 11 2017 03:55PM PDT

Updated: Jun 11 2017 10:25PM PDT

(FOX 11/CNS) - One ticket sold in the Sun City area of Menifee in Riverside County matched all six numbers in last night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, winning an estimated $447.8 million before taxes.

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will be 40-million-dollars. Two tickets with five numbers ... but missing the Powerball number ... were sold and are worth slightly above 3-hundred-22-dollars each. The numbers drawn were 20,26,32,38,58 and the Powerball number was 3.

The winner has not come forward yet.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories