Famed newsstand outside Brentwood Whole Foods faces eviction

- Marck Sarfati carries 3,500 different titles at his Brentwood newsstand behind Whole Foods Market, but the latest word is that his business is in jeopardy because Whole Foods corporate is evicting the long-time tenant.

"Whole Foods feels we need a better parking environment and that was the only explanation I've gotten," he said. "I don't understand it."

Sarfati said the market sent him a single email several weeks ago that read, "You're lease will expire per its terms on September 30th 2017." But Sarfati said he wanted to renew for another five years.

The newsstand owner said the business is his livelihood and the income helps supports his 96-year-old father, a Holocaust survivor.

"I literally said to them without this store I can't help my dad anymore you've put me in a position that's impossible," he said.

Sarfati has shared space with Whole Foods for the past 20 years and has been at the location for 28 years. He's not about to close up quietly.

Sarfati has gathered 1,100 signatures on a petition to save his store.

Celebrity customers including Dustin Hoffman, Henry Winkler and Tommy Chong have all signed it.

"I don’t feel right about corporations always kind of crashing the little guy," customer, Monica Petrucci, said after she signed the petition too. Many customers who browse the newsstand said they're not buying the market's parking explanation.

"I haven't seen more than two to three people at a time here anyway," customer Omar Haroon said. "I don't see what kind of impact that really would have on parking."

"I've been such a great partner for 20 years and for 20 years the parking didn't bother them," Sarfati added.

A representative for Whole Foods Market sent FOX 11 the following statement, "We appreciate the longstanding relationship that Mr. Sarfati has had with the Brentwood store and we did not make this decision lightly."

Sarfati said, community activists are planning a picket and he will continue gathering his petition.

He said there isn't any other available retail space in the neighborhood that would support the size and scope of his newsstand.

