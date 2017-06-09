VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop transient from kidnapping of young boy

Related Headlines Samaritan saves driver after rock hits windshield

- Video shows the take-down by Good Samaritans after a 54-year old man is accused of trying to snatch a little boy in Santa Ana.

The photos and the video of the boy's father restraining the man until police arrived - have gone viral.

A Long Beach family was in Santa Ana at a kiosk about to pay for parking.

A transient approached the Cortez family and grabbed their little boy.

We were told by Santa Ana Police that he had some kind of weapon on him and he held it to the young child's throat as he backed away and told the parents: “You'll never see him alive again”.

The father - Juan Cortez Perez was able to get the child back and then went after the man.

The man is being held on a number of possible charges, including assault with a deadly weapon attempted kidnapping, terrorist threats and inflicting injury on a child.

