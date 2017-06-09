Firefighters battle five-alarm chemical company fire in Anaheim

- A fire gutted a chemical company in an Anaheim industrial area on Friday, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at the American Chemical & Sanitary Supply building in the 3800 block of East Miraloma Avenue.

The Anaheim Fire Department quickly upgraded its response to the sprawling complex as the blaze sent a thick plume of black smoke into the sky.

By shortly after 4 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a fifth alarm, according to Anaheim police, and fire crews took a defensive posture, pouring water onto the burning structure from ladder trucks.

Miraloma was closed in both directions between Van Buren and Tustin avenues.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police urged people to avoid the area, noting that the blaze was burning in a chemical company, creating a hazardous-materials issue.

