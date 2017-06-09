Orange County Sheriff's Dept. asks for help naming K-9 dog

- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is asking for help naming one of their K-9s before he begins training next week.

The department posted photos to their Facebook page of the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained in KNPV, or Royal Dutch Police Dog Sport.

The dog will be paired with 13-year department veteran, Deputy Kent Carpenter, who has been a K9 handler for four years.

The Facebook post says the K9 is very social and loves playing catch with his "Chuckit" ball.

The department says the three names that get the most 'likes' will be sent to the K-9 unit for final selection, and the K-9 sergeant will get final veto power because "we don't want our newest crime fighter answering to "Fluffy" or "Peaches."

You can vote on the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.

