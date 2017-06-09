Canine athletes surf Huntington Beach waves for Incredible Dog Challenge

- Top athletes on four legs were set to face off Friday in Huntington Beach for several "Olympic-style" events.

Canines will travel to Huntington Beach for the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional Event, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The furry competitors will hit the beach Friday for the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Surf Dog Competition, where dogs actually hop on a surfboard and catch some waves.

On Saturday, all sorts of dog breeds will compete in events like high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole racing, large and small dog agility courses, a fetch competition, Jack Russell hurdle racing and the crowd favorite, dog diving, where dogs take a running leap off of a 40-foot dock into a 19,000-gallon pool of water.

Think your dog has what it takes? Get qualifying information, official rules and event schedules here.

