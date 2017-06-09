LA Pride and Resist March: List of street closures

- The 47th annual three-day LA Pride Festival will begin Friday night in West Hollywood with the annual Dyke Rally & March, followed by a weekend-long festival highlighted by a "Resist'' march beginning in Hollywood's tourism district.

The Dyke March will begin at the Sal Guarriello Veterans' Memorial, where a DJ will spin tunes beginning at 6 p.m. and participants will be able to make signs and pins. A speakers program will begin at 7 p.m., featuring county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, members of the West Hollywood City Council and officals from Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood and other groups.

At 8 p.m., participants will march from the memorial along Santa Monica Boulevard to San Vicente Boulevard and back, culminating with more music, including The Nasty Women's Drum Circle of Long Beach.

Holloway Drive will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m. between Santa Monica Boulevard and Hacienda Place. Starting around 8 p.m., Santa Monica Boulevard will close between La Cienega Boulevard and San Vicente to accommodate the march.

San Vicente will remain closed between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard until 8 a.m. Monday to accommodate the weekend-long festival, which will include an array of exhibits and a series of live musical performances, including headliners Aaron Carter on Saturday and Brandy on Sunday.

On Sunday, the annual Pride Parade will be replaced by what has been dubbed the #ResistMarch beginning in Hollywood. The event is scheduled to start with speakers and a rally at 9 a.m., but participants likely will begin

gathering as early as 8 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Organizers said the Resist event was inspired by the huge women's marches that took place across the globe a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration and will serve to advocate for human rights. After hearing from speakers, the marchers will move south on La Brea Avenue, west on Sunset Boulevard, south on Fairfax Avenue, then west on Santa Monica Boulevard, ending at the Pride Festival in West Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland and La Brea avenues from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.



The following streets are expected to close at 9 a.m. until the march ends, but the closures could begin earlier depending on the event:



-- La Brea between Hollywood and Sunset

-- Sunset between La Brea and Fairfax

-- Fairfax between Sunset and Santa Monica

-- Santa Monica between Fairfax and into the city of West Hollywood

Sunset is expected to be closed between Highland and La Brea for the event, as will westbound Franklin Avenue between Highland and La Brea.

