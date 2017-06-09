Shooting kills driver leading to crash; 3 others hurt

- A car came under gunfire Friday before before crashing into parked vehicles in Panorama City in an incident that claimed one person's life and and left three others injured, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:04 a.m. at 14727 W. Plummer Street, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was dead at the scene and another was critically injured, she said. Two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The vehicle the victims were traveling in was peppered with bullet holes, said an officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Bureau.

The deceased victim was believed to have died from a gunshot wound, the officer said. It wasn't immediately clear if the other victims' injuries stemmed from the shooting or the crash.

