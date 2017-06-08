FBI raids home in Pico-Robertson area; detains 3 people

- Police, state and federal agents served a search warrant today at a Los Angeles home, leading to the call out of a hazardous materials crew and the detention of three people.



The raid occurred about 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 8500 block of Alcott Street on the edge of the Pico-Robertson and Mid-City neighborhoods, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.



A state warrant was being served at the home, according to FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller.



Lopez said that U.S. Postal Inspectors were also involved.



It's unclear what led to the hazardous materials crew being summoned.



Surrounding residences were evacuated during the investigation, according to Lopez, who said that three people were detained.

