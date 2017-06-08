La Puente neighbors seek answers in case of mutilated cats

- WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES:

It's a disgusting case of animal cruelty. Cats are being abused and mutilated in La Puente.



A little orange and white cat’s face is severely deformed with the entire nose and mouth area red and raw.



A black cat’s condition isn’t much better with scabs around it’s face.



“It’s beyond imagination what kind of damage has been done to these poor little defenseless animals,” neighbor, Frank Marino, said.



Frank Marino owns the home where these feral cats often visit for a bit of food and water.



About a month ago, Marino said these once healthy kittens started showing up with severe injuries.



“One of these cat we found dead in our backyard,” Marino said. “We have two cats that survived, but are just horribly disfigured and mutilated.”



Marino has a theory - he thinks someone in his La Puente neighborhood is poising the cats.



“They would have had to put some acid or some strong chemicals in the food because it’s right where they eat,” Marino said.



He’s concerned not on for the cats, but also for his grandchildren who often play outside and see the animals in this condition.



Marino’s daughter, Monica Nelson, emailed FOX 11 about the alleged abuse.



“I think the person who is doing this must be very disturbed and I’m kind of scared,” Nelson said.



We called animal control and officers who showed up to the house and quickly removed the cats, but Marino said officers didn’t take a report.



“He said well we don’t know they’ve been poisoned, we need to take them to the vet to determine that to be the case,” Marino said.

A representative with animal control says the cats are now receiving medical attention and the case will be referred to the department's Baldwin Park Division so officers can begin investigating.

