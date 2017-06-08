Big Thunder Mountain Trail reopens at Disneyland

- It's not a ride or a major attraction at Disneyland.



But it's still a big deal.



The walkway between Frontierland andFfantasyland has been closed since the beginning of 2016 for construction on Star Wars Land.



Big thunder trail reopened at Disneyland on Thursday and It's now easier to get from Frontierland to Fantasyland.



Today's big thunder trail pathway is not the same as visitors walked before the construction project. The pathway, which connects Frontierland to Fantasyland behind the Big Thunder Mountain railroad roller coaster now follows a slightly different route, to allow for the construction of the 14-acre land.



Now the the newly opened pathway will be one of the main entry points to the Star Wars themed land expected to open in 2019.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.